TEAGUE, Texas – A Teague home invasion is caught on video, and police are searching for the suspect.

The Teague Police Department responded to a reported home invasion on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect kicked open an elderly resident’s door and entered her home. The resident was home at the time of the entry and confronted the suspect, who fled the scene shortly after the confrontation.

The victim in this case was not injured, and nothing was taken from the residence. The crime was also captured on home video.

If you can identify the person in the videos above, you can call the department at 254-739-2553, or email teaguepolice@cityofteaguetx.com. You can also contact the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch center to have a message given to the on-duty officer.

Source: Teague Police Department