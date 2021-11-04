Teague man indicted on a Capital Murder charge

The McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a Teague man on Capital Murder and Attempted Capital Murder charges.

38-year-old Willie Joe Lloyd, Jr. was arrested in August for the death of a man caught in a fire.

Three people were in the house at the time of the fire.

One of the men was taken to a hospital in Dallas suffering from severe burns. The arrest affidavits state that he died August 23rd.

Lloyd’s brother, 36-year-old Jason Lloyd, was picked up with the assistance of the US Marshals Task Force and was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of capital murder by terroristic threat or other felony.

The arrest affidavits stated that an accelerant had been used with fires started in various parts of the house.

Initially, Willie Lloyd was arrested, but as the investigation continued, it was found that a car had been borrowed by Willie Lloyd the night of the fire, and when it was returned, the owner reported another man he believed to be his brother was with him.

The arrest affidavit for Jason Lloyd also stated that an officer spotted him walking away from the fire as he arrived on the scene – later identifying him through a photo lineup.

Chief Andreucci also said Thursday that several search warrants had been served as the investigation continued after the first arrest that included warrants for cell phones and cell phone records that he said placed Jason Lloyd at the location of the fire when his brother was alleged to have been there.

The affidavits also stated that the investigation showed that the fires in the home started in different locations and did not appear to have been the work of just one person.