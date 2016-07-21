Ted Cruz addresses Texas delegates following controversial RNC speech

On Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) took the stage prior to what many hoped would provide an endorsement of Republican Presidential nominee Donald J. Trump.



“I think it was awful, and quite frankly I think it was selfish – and, he signed a pledge and it’s his job to keep his word,” Christie said, who was seen shaking his head throughout Cruz’s speech. “And Donald Trump gave him the opportunity to speak at this convention here tonight, and I think it was too cute, and I think you saw by the end of the speech that the crowd was waiting for him to do the right thing, and realized that once again he wasn’t going to do it.”



Many have come out and said Cruz’s actions hurt more than it helped his future plans, should he choose to run again, for President of the United States.



Trump took to Twitter saying he saw Cruz’s speech two hours before he made it, but let him speak, anyway.

On Thursday morning, Cruz attended the Texas Delegation Breakfast. He stepped on stage to mixed reviews of boos and cheers before speaking to the crowd.



His address, as well as the question and answer session, can be read below:



“There’s an ancient Chinese curse, that you live in interesting times. These are nothing, if not interesting times.

I’m here this morning with a lot of friends.

There’s some folks here, and I’m sure at the convention, who are not happy. That’s alright. I’ll say something to the folks here.

Everyone here got involved in politics because we believe in something.

I want you to think back when you first got involved in the politic process.

Why is it you did that? What’s it about? What are you fighting for?

One of the things I love about this Texas delegation, are these are women and men of principle. It has been the greatest privilege in my life to represent you in the U.S. Senate.

When I was sworn in, I gave an oath to defend the Constitution. That’s an obligation I take very seriously and an oath I intend to honor every single day.

In addition to the Constitution, I have an obligation to every man and woman in here and every man and women in the state of Texas.

I work for you and you have every right, and I would say duty, to hold me accountable.

It would have been the easiest thing in the world to turn tail and run, that ain’t going to happen.

Now, I suspect most, if not all of y’all, understand that these folks holding the cameras are not our friends.

They’re not here because they want to have a beer with you, or vote Republican.

So, there’s no story they want to write more than Republicans in disarray. The American people are watching what we do and not what they say.

I can tell you, last night when I addressed the convention, I addressed the convention because Donald Trump asked me to.

Donald Trump didn’t ask me to endorse. I talked to him three days ago and I told him I wouldn’t endorse.

What I wanted to do last night was lay out the principles I believe we should stand for as Republicans.

In that speech last night, I did not say a single negative word about Donald Trump. The media would’ve have loved for me to.

What I did say is what all of us should believe and why all of us got into politics in the first place.

I started the speech by congratulating Donald Trump, by name.

I assume there’s a reason the Trump campaign asked me to speak. I’d think they believed my delivering that message would encourage people to come out to vote and that would help.

But, in that speech last night, I asked Americans here, I asked Americans at home, do not stay home in November.

And I laid out a standard we should vote for candidates that you trust to defend our freedom and be faithful to the Constitution.

Now, I’ve got to tell you, that’s a standard I expect to be applied to me, to everyone on the ballot, from President down to dog catcher.

This isn’t a team sport, we don’t just throw on red jerseys and blue jerseys.

This is about standing for what we believe in.

I have to say that with somewhat dismay, that apparently some of Donald’s biggest partisans right down front, when they heard you should vote for someone you can trust to defend our freedom and our Constitution, they began booing.

Listen, I thought late last night, Newt (Gingrich) had it exactly right.

He (Newt) said, ‘Who will defend freedom?’ Newt said Donald Trump is the only candidate that meets that standard.

If we want to win this election, that’s the only way we win this election.

And, we’re going to win this election by making the case to the American people.

We’re not going to win this election by yelling, screaming and attacking people.

Question from Texas delegate: Are you going to vote for Trump?

Cruz: I am doing what millions of Americans are doing. I’m watching and I’m listening. I’ll vote for who will uphold the Constitution and defend freedom, I’ll tell you I’m not voting for, Hillary Clinton. A significant part of my speech last night was laying out the incredible damage of Hillary Clinton’s vision. I laid out the standard I’m looking for. I will be listening tonight and see how the campaign conducts themselves from here on out.

Question from Texas delegate: Do you feel there’s anyone else we should vote for?

Cruz: I’ve answered with as much as I’m going to say. I’m watching and listening to make that decision and when I talked about holding people accountable, that applies to all of us. That’s what I’m doing. I’m watching and listening. The election isn’t today. I’m listening to the candidate. I don’t intend to criticize Donald. I intend, like a voter, like all of us, just to listen and make the best judgment I can. I tell supporters of mine, ‘Do what you believe is right and defends your children and defends this country.’

Question from Texas delegate: We need to unite now, we cannot wait and do it in November. We need to leave this convention united. Will you endorse the party?

Cruz: I will have to confess, what was just said would be easy to do. How many people here are frustrated with politicians who just say anything?

Listen, there are a lot of options that I could’ve taken that, politically, could’ve been a heck of a lot easier.

Option number one, turn tail and run and not come to the convention. There’s a bunch of people that did that, I ain’t one of them.

There’s another option, stand up and pledge your allegiance to whoever the party nominee may be no matter what. I’m not going to lie to you, and what I said last night is what I believe. I’m not going to engage in a screaming match, I believe in treating people with dignity and respect. When it comes to supporting the party, there are also elected officials in the room, across the party, across the country that I’ve traveled with across the country helping fight for, helping raise money for and helping elect Republicans.

This isn’t a social club. It isn’t a (Ronald) Reagan speech 40 years ago saying the party is a fraternal order. We stand for shared principle or we’re not worth anything.

How many of y’all would like to see more leaders stand up to John Boehner and Mitch McConnell? You saw, last night, why few elected leaders do.

Every time you stand up, leadership screams ‘Support the team,’ ‘Sit down and shut up,’ and damnit, id that’s the price, I’m going to honor the commitment I made to the voters, instead.

Question from Texas delegate: If you were asked to give a piece of advice to Donald Trump, what would you tell him to woo and draw and attract the Constitutionalists to join and rally around him?

Cruz: That is what I intended to do in every word of that speech last night. It was an outline to Donald Trump and his campaign, this is how you win.

I was up on Twitter reading articles last night and it had a word clad to last night versus the other nights. ‘Freedom’ was bigger than any other word. The prior nights, it was ‘Trump.’

If we go to November and the dominant word is ‘Trump,’ ‘Hillary’ or ‘E-mail server,’ we’re going to lose. We will win if the dominant message to the voters here is ‘Freedom.’ That’s how you win an election, by deserving to win an election.

Republicans should be picking the Republican nominee.

Question from Texas delegate: Even ‘Never Trump’ people say we should write your name in. What’s your opinion on that and we will take our direction from you.

Cruz: I’m not encouraging anyone write my name in. I’m not making that suggestion to anybody. I’m not the candidate. We suspended our campaign back in May because we didn’t prevail. We lost the race and I respected the will of the people.

Comment from Texas delegate: I expected you to keep your word (on supporting GOP nominee). Your word is your bond. If you didn’t mean it, you shouldn’t have said it.

Cruz: I will tell you today that the day I stood on that debate stage and when they asked if we’d support the nominee, I raised my hand, enthusiastically. But, I’m not in the habit of supporting people that attack my wife and attack my father. That pledge was not meant as a blanket commitment, that if you go and slander and attack Heidi (Cruz), that I’m going to be coming to you like a puppy dog for maligning my wife and maligning my father. This is not politics. I will tell you the truth and I will not be maligning, I will not insult, I will tell the truth. Right and wrong matters and we will not abandon who we are in this country.

If anyone thinks I was eager to come to this convention and supporting a great many of the policy positions laid out by Donald Trump, laying out why Hillary Clinton is utterly unfit to run this country, it was not something I was happy to do. I had an obligation to do it.

What does it say when you stand up and say ‘Vote your conscience,’ and rabid supporters of our nominee had horrible things to say.

If we can’t make the case to the American people that voting for our party’s nominee is voting for you conscience, we’re not going to win and we don’t deserve to win. That’s how you win an election.

Comment from Texas delegate: I have to say, it’s not about Donald Trump, it’s not about Ted Cruz, or Heidi Cruz or Rafael Cruz. It’s about the United States of America.

Cruz: I agree with you, emphatically. I will point out that every day in the Senate, I have spent every waking moment fighting for this country, fighting for you, fighting to honor the promises I made. There’s a reason why other don’t. It’s because the reaction in Washington is you get screamed and hollered at when you honor your commitments.

Last night was not a speech that focuses on me. It was focused entirely on the United States of America. We are at risk of losing the greatest country in the world. My soul cries at what we are doing to the freedoms of our kids and grandkids.

What I said last night is what I believe is the only path to save this country. I believe in free speech. And, by the way, could anyone imagine our nominee standing in front of voters speaking like this?

You’ve got a right to express your rights under the first amendment. I’ll defend your rights, even to insult me.

If we don’t defend freedom and the Constitution, and if we don’t make the case to the American people that our candidate can defend freedom and the Constitution, we will lose and we will deserve to lose.”

