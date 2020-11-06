Teen arrested, charged with Aggravated Robbery

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A Hempstead teen has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery.

A bank robbery was reported at Texas Avenue and Manuel Drive on Friday afternoon. The suspect displayed a firearm during the robbery and fled on foot down Manuel Drive.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Ondre Dwayne Green, of Hempstead. He was found with a handgun and property, such as money from the bank, and admitted to the robbery. No injuries were reported.

Green was found on Manuel Drive, near Dartmouth Street, at about 12:50 p.m. He is being charged with Aggravated Robbery. There are no other suspects in this case.

Source: College Station Police Department