Teen arrested following robbery of a man who was mowing his lawn

Killeen police report they located suspects of a robbery Monday just a short time after the victim was robbed at gunpoint while he was mowing his lawn.

Officers were called to a home on Sulphur Springs Drive at about 1:35 p.m. to take the report.

When officers got there, the victim told police it happened as he was mowing his lawn and saw someone inside his vehicle.

He approached the subject holding a tree limb he had just trimmed and notice the man was holding his wallet and car keys.

At that point, a second subject approached the victim from behind, and displayed a pistol, pointing it at the victim.

The victim dropped the tree limb and the pair of suspects fled on foot.

KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers conducted a search of the area and a short time later, one of the suspects identified as 17-year-old Kevyn Sudduth was located and taken into custody.

He was taken first to the Killeen City Jail, then booked into the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.

He was charged with aggravated robbery with his bond set at $200,000.

One other suspect was also taken into custody, but his identity was not immediately available.