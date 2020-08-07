Teen arrested in Killeen armed robbery where shot fired

Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 17-year-old Killeen girl charged with aggravated robbery where one group of teens robbed another.

Killeen Police Department Commander Ronnie Supak said the Brandy Bennett was charged with aggravated robbery after the incident that occurred July 9 near the intersection of Grasslands and Roxanne Drive.

Commander Supak said that Bennett along with three juveniles whose names were not released because of their ages approached another group of teens with Bennett displaying a handgun while demanding that the victims give up their phones, money and other personal property.

He said at least one shot was fired, but no one was hit.

He also said that the victims and those accused apparently all knew each other.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained from Bennett who was arrested and then booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday.