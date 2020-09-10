Teen charged with firing shots inside a Killeen apartment

Killeen police report a 17-year-old has been charged with deadly conduct after shots were fired inside an apartment unit, with the bullets causing damage in another unit.

Mahkalen Zeonus Jackson remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday morning on a charge of deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm with his bond set at $100,000.

He was also held on a theft of property warrant out of Harker Heights.

The arrest came after police were called to an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Lake Road at 11:33 p.m. Monday on a shots fired disturbance.

When officers got there they were told that a person was on the property with a firearm.

Officers determined that the weapon had been fired inside the building with damage caused to another person’s property.

Police determined the suspect’s identity and the arrest was made, with Jackson booked into the jail Wednesday.