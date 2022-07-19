MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal crash from over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Farm-to-Market 978, near County Road 314. DPS says the preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 1:10 a.m. Sunday, a 1999 Dodge Dakota was traveling westbound, failed to turn, and struck a tree.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as a 16-year-old male, was transported to the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple and was treated for his injuries.

One of the passengers, a 15-year-old male, was pronounced dead on the scene by Madison County Justice of the Peace Steven Cole. Another passenger, a 16-year-old male, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan and treated for his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.