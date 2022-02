WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The 16-year-old victim in the Ruby Avenue shooting has been identified.

Drevion Booker has passed after being a shot on Sunday evening. Due to his passing, the Waco Police Department says this is now the fifth murder investigation of 2022.

Booker was shot near the 700 block of Ruby Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. An ambulance took him to a nearby hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspect in this shooting.

Source: Waco Police Department