Teen hospitalized in Belton shooting

BELTON, Texas – A teenage boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Belton.

Belton Police responded Thursday evening to a report of a shooting near an outdoor basketball court located in the 400 block of Smith Street.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a teenager suffering from two gunshot wounds. The boy was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting occurred after a dispute, and police believe the victim knew his assailant.

Witnesses described a white Chevy sedan speeding away from the area after the shooting.

