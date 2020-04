Woodway police report a teenage girl injured in an auto pedestrian accident Thursday morning.

A spokesman the Woodway Public Safety Department said the call came in at 9:40 a.m. from the 16000 block of Estancia in the Badger Ranch area.

Police report the victim had been jogging in the area and that the driver of a small passenger car did not see her.

She was transported to a local hospital with what were thought to be non life threatening injuries.