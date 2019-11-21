Teen identified in fatal crash in Troy

TROY, Texas- Troy Police are investigating a fatal accident that was reported at 5:40 a.m.

The incident began when a white 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup, traveling south on Interstate 35 near the 310 mile marker, left the roadway to the right and traveled down the embankment and rolled. The vehicle came to rest on the service road at the intersection of N. Central Ave. and Windmill Rd.

The driver was deceased at the scene.

He has been identified as Jeffery Glenn Beatty, 19 years old, of Riesel, TX.

Investigators have determined that Beatty was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The southbound service road was closed for several hours, but is now open to normal traffic. The main lanes of I-35 were not affected by the incident.

The reason the vehicle left the roadway remains under investigation.

Responding agencies included the Troy Police Department, Troy Volunteer Fire Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.