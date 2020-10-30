Teen indicted for manslaughter after man dies following a fight

A 19-year-old Waco man already in jail on other charges has been indicted for manslaughter after a man who tried to break up a fight later died.

In addition to the manslaughter charges, Jason Ivy is also facing charges of aggravated assault family violence and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The manslaughter charge is connected to the death of Steven Ray Sanders, who had been called to a residence in the 800 block of North 11th back on July 13th to try to help gain control of Ivy.

Witnesses told officers Ivy had earlier started attacking multiple persons inside the residence with a baseball bat.

In the meantime, the fight had moved out into the street

Police say after Sanders arrived, Ivy attacked him.

The police report stated Sanders was punched, kicked, bitten and was stabbed in the back by a small knife. Because of Ivy’s actions, officers arrested him that night and charged him with three counts of Aggravated Assault involving three separate victims.

Police said that night, Sanders was transported to a local hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries sustained during the altercation, but later died.

After an autopsy was completed, investigators said it indicated Sanders died of a heart attack caused by the physical stress of the attack.

Ivy was already in jail on the other assault charges when the manslaughter charge was added.

He remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday in lieu of a total of $115,000 in bonds.

Sanders was 43 years old when he died