Teen indicted in Killeen murder case

A 16-year-old teen resident will be facing murder charges as an adult and has been indicted by a Bell County Grand Jury in connection with a June 18th shooting in Killeen.

The Grand Jury indictment charges that Javonte Jervar Washington on or about the 18th of June acting individually or as a party with three others did intentionally and knowingly cause the death of Luis Angel Santiago with a firearm.

Javonte Washington was 15 years old at the time.

Eric David Madden, Dexter Gervard Washington and Shyheim Jubar Washington were also arrested in the case and were indicted earlier.

Eric Madden Dexter Washington Shyheim Washington

It was on Tuesday, June 18 at 5: 36 p.m. that Killeen police were sent to the area of Fleetwood Drive and Greengate Drive after getting numerous 9-1-1 calls about shots being fired.

They found the victim in the 1900 block of Fleetwood suffering a gunshot wound.

Luis Angel Santiago was taken to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m.

While the three older suspects are being held in the Bell County Jail with bond on the murder charges set at a million dollars each, Javonte Washington is being held in a juvenile facility.

His picture is not available.