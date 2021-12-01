Teen is fourth arrest made in Gurley Avenue homicide case

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a 14-year-old juvenile Wednesday in reference to the murder of 22-year-old Israel Martinez. This is the fourth arrest in this case.

Two more arrests were made in Martinez’s murder on November 22. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension and Special Tasks (FAST) team arrested two juveniles – one 15-year-old and one 16-year-old – near 18th Street and Clay Avenue.

19-year-old Justin Angel Hernandez was arrested on November 18 on an unrelated warrant by the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force. After the arrest, investigators were able to obtain an additional arrest warrant for the capital murder of Martinez.

Waco PD officers were called to the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue on the night of September 19 for discharge of a firearm. When officers arrived, they found one man dead with a gunshot wound. Martinez was identified as the victim. Waco Fire Department and AMR personnel also responded to the scene.

This is Waco’s 13th criminal homicide in 2021.

