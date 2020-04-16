Closings
Teen killed in crash near Mexia

Local News
A 15-year-old Mexia boy was killed Wednesday evening when he was thrown from an SUV that crashed just outside Mexia in Limestone County.

Mexia City Manager Eric B. Garretty said At 7:24 p.m. Mexia Fire and Emergency Medical Service personnel were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Limestone County Road 256.

On arrival, rescuers determined that the SUV had left the roadway and crashed. 

There had been three juvenile occupants of the vehicle at the time of the accident. 

One occupant, a 15-year old, male Mexia resident, was apparently ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two occupants were uninjured and were released from the scene to their parents. 

Identities were not released and the investigation was listed as ongoing.

