Teen shot and killed at Bryan athletic complex

A 16-year-old boy has been killed in a shooting at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex.

The victim was identified as Ponce DeLeon of Bryan.

Police were called to the center at 2601 North Earl Rudder Freeway at 7:55 a.m. Sunday and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

About 2:15 p.m. while police were still investigating that shooting, a second shooting victim turned up at St. Joseph Medical Center.

He is also a 16-year-old boy who was listed as “stable” Monday.

Police say both victims are connected to the same shooting incident, with the investigation on going.

The second victim’s identity was not released.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with suspect or witness information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).