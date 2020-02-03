Teen thrown across room in Temple assault

A 38-year-old Temple woman has been charged with injury to a child following a Sunday morning incident during which police say a 14-year-old girl was thrown across a room.

Temple police were called to the 1000 block of South 45th Street about 4:00 a.m. Sunday on a reported domestic disturbance.

They were told that the suspect became angry with the victim and that things turned physical with the teen who also lived in the house.

Angelica Munoz was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail where she remained Monday morning.

The victim was left in the care of her grandfather.