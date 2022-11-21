CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a teenager was wounded in a Milam County shooting.

Cameron Police Department Sergeant Zack Burks says the department received 9-1-1 calls around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. These callers said a shooting just happened.

Officers met with the injured party at the parking lot of the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, and discovered a 16-year-old girl was shot during a domestic altercation. The dispute originated as a domestic disturbance between a separate party which turned into a road rage incident – where the brother on the mothers’ side of the dispute chased the father in his vehicle.

The suspect got out of his vehicle and fired multiple shots. One of the shots struck the 16-year-old passenger in the leg. Sgt. Burks reports the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.