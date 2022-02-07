KILLEEN, Texas – Two boys are in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen.

Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Zephyr Road Sunday night in reference to a disturbance of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found teenage boys – a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old – with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot.

Officers were told the two victims were inside the residence when an unknown subject discharged a firearm towards the window of the residence – striking the boys. The 15-year-old was transported to Baylor Scott & White, and the 13-year-old was transported to McLane Children’s Hospital.

If you have any information about this shooting investigation, you can contact the department at 254-501-8800, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526T-TIPS (8477).

Source: Killeen Police Department