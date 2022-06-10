HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A teenager is dead after crashing into a tree in Hamilton County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a report Tuesday morning of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 36 – about a mile northwest of Jonesboro. A 2000 Dodge pickup truck, operated by a 17-year-old man from Clifton, was traveling northwest on the highway. The driver of the Dodge failed to safely drive on a curve.

The Dodge left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, and was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace James Lively.

Investigators say the exact time of the crash is unknown – however, it was discovered at 9:00 a.m. Next of kin have been notified.

This investigation is still active and open.