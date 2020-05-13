LIVE NOW /
Teenager dies after pickup hits light pole

WACO, Texas – A young man is dead in an early morning vehicle accident.

A 2003 GMC Sierra Pickup Truck was travelling south on Robinson Drive Wednesday morning, when the truck drifted off of the roadway and hit a light pole at the intersection of Robinson Drive and Primrose Drive.

As a result of the crash, the passenger – identified as 18-year-old Emilio Rueda – was ejected from the vehicle. Emilio was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital, where he received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.

Source: Waco Police Department

