LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas – A teenage girl has died in a Limestone County vehicle accident.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that a fatal crash occurred Thursday night on Highway 84 near LCR-368, east of Prairie Hill. Troopers responded to the scene.

The driver of a Ford Conversion van traveling eastbound drove onto the wrong side of the road, crashing into the front of a Toyota Camry traveling westbound. The passenger of the Toyota, a 17-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Occupants of both vehicles were transported to surrounding hospitals to be treated for possible injuries. Next of kin have been notified. This investigation is still active and ongoing.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety