Teenager sought after Central Texas officer assaulted

TEAGUE, Texas – Teague Police need your help to find a teenager after an officer was assaulted while trying to make an arrest.

Police responded to an unwanted person on Jackson Street early Wednesday morning. The responding officer contacted the individual and learned of a Parole Violation Warrant for his arrest. The officer, while attempting to take the person into custody, was assaulted – and the person fled the scene. The officer was treated and returned to work.

An investigation ensued, and officers received reports he strangled his pregnant girlfriend, and had stolen a truck from a resident, which he crashed on FM-1365 before the officer responded to the unwanted person call. He is prone to fits of violent outbursts. The truck, although damaged, was returned to the owner.

This person has an extensive criminal history – including assaults, burglaries, and thefts.

The individual has been identified as 18-year-old Tristan Esquel Bell. He is wanted for the parole warrant (Original Charge Theft of Firearm). Pending charges from Wednesday morning’s incident are Assaulting a Public Servant, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 1) <1 gram, with more charges being evaluated in connection with his recent crime spree.

Teague Police is asking the community for help in finding Bell. Do not attempt to apprehend him yourself. Please notify law enforcement immediately should you see this person.

Source: Teague Police Department