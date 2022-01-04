KILLEEN, Texas – Two teenagers are in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen.

Officers were dispatched Monday night to the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road in reference to a 9-1-1 call about a gunshot victim. While officers were making their way to the scene, they were advised there was a second gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old woman and a 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. They were both transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, you can contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Source: Killeen Police Department