Teens indicted on capital murder charges in death of Challenge Academy student

A McLennan County grand jury has returned capital murder indictments against two 17-year-olds in the September 2019 shooting death of another teen.

Elijah Jamal Craven and Daezion Watkins had been arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul.

McPhaul’s body was found on Garden Drive near South 4th Street near the Oakwood Cemetery.

The victim had been a student of the McLennan County Challenge Academy.

The victim had been shot multiple times.

The body was discovered by a Baylor employee.

