TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Animal Shelter is offering half-price adoptions through the month of February in honor of Betty White and her lifelong love for animals.

The Betty White Adoption Special will take place throughout the entire month of February, during the shelter’s business hours.

Standard adoption fees for animals that are not spayed or neutered are normally set at $20 for dogs and $10 for cats, but are currently offered at $10 for dogs and $5 for cats. Animals which are spayed or neutered are normally set at $50 for dogs and $40 for cats, but are offered at $25 for dogs and $20 for cats. Spay, neuter, and vaccine requirement fees will still be required by the pet owner.

People interested in adopting an animal must bring an ID to the shelter. If the address on the ID is not up to date, people must bring a utility bill with their ID.

To meet adoptable animals, you can visit the Temple Animal Shelter – located at 620 Mama Dog Circle in Temple – from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Appointments are not required to meet or adopt an animal. Adoptable animals can also be viewed online at templetx.gov/animalshelter.

The shelter is also accepting monetary donations to sponsor a spay or neuter for an adopted animal. Donations can be sent by mail to the shelter, or dropped off in person. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, you can call the shelter at 254-298-5732.

Source: Temple Police Department