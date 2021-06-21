Temple Animal Shelter hosting vaccine, microchip clinic

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Animal Shelter is partnering with Animal Medical Care and Central Texas Lost & Found Pets to host a Vaccination & Microchip event

The event will be held this Saturday, June 26, from noon to 3:00 p.m at 620 Mama Dog Circle.

Residents will have the opportunity to catch up on pet vaccinations and get their pets chipped. Animal medical care vaccines for rabies are $10. The first 50 pets will get a free microchip with free registration.

For more information, you can contact Temple Animal Services at 254-298-5732 or ashelter@templetx.gov.

Source: Temple Police Department