Temple animal shelter is reopening to the public

The Temple Animal Shelter was set to reopen Monday morning for access by the general public.

The shelter, at 620 Mama Dog Circle, is resuming regular business hours from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Appointments will not be required for adoptions with services conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

To keep staff, volunteers and the public safe, masks must be worn at all times.

The public is also advised to ask for assistance and not touch the animals.

Surrenders will only be accepted based on the shelters capacity.

For more information contact the Temple Animal Shelter at 254-298-5732.