Temple Animal Shelter reopening to the public

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Animal Shelter will reopen to the general public next week.

The shelter, located at 620 Mama Dog Circle, will resume regular business hours beginning Monday, April 12, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Beginning Monday, appointments will not be required for adoptions. Services will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

To keep staff, volunteers and the public safe, masks must be worn at all times. The public is also advised to ask for assistance and not touch the animals. Surrenders will only be accepted based on the shelter’s capacity.

For more information, you can contact the Temple Animal Shelter at 254-298-5732.

Source: City of Temple