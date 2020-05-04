Temple auto repairman knocked out, car taken

Temple police are carrying as an aggravated robbery a case in which a car that was repaired was taken by force.

Police spokesman Chris Christoff said officers Sunday were called to a robbery that had just occurred at the 1200 block of S 2nd Street.

Officers met with the victim who said that he was working on repairing a vehicle for a customer when the female customer returned with a man and demanded the keys to the car.

He told the officers that the man punched him, briefly knocking him out, then pointed a gun at him.

The victim gave up the keys and the suspects fled the scene in a gold Nissan Altima.

Police are investigating.