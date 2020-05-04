Temple auto repairman knocked out, car taken

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temple police are carrying as an aggravated robbery a case in which a car that was repaired was taken by force.

Police spokesman Chris Christoff said officers Sunday were called to a robbery that had just occurred at the 1200 block of  S 2nd Street.

Officers met with the victim who said that he was working on repairing a vehicle for a customer when the female customer returned with a man and demanded the keys to the car.

He told the officers that the man punched him, briefly knocking him out, then pointed a gun at him.

The victim gave up the keys and the suspects fled the scene in a gold Nissan Altima. 

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44