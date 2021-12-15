Temple Police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 17-year-old Tyvonte Barnes.

Officers found Barnes in the 800 block of East Avenue C with a gunshot wound after getting a call about shots fired. This is a residential area.

EMS performed CPR on him, but he died at the scene.

Police officers later learned of a second man with unknown injuries who went to Baylor Scott & White Medical center with a third person.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.