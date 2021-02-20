Temple Boil Water Notice Lifted

Temple, Tx- The City of Temple has lifted the Boil Water notice put into place after the recent freezing weather.

From original story:

The City has issued the notice for residents east of I-35. The notice is in relation to a water main break that is being repaired.

“To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may use bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.”