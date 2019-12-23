Temple Calls For Unity And Peace

TEMPLE, Texas. On Sunday, dozens gathered in Temple, calling for unity and peace.

“We brought christ in, we wanted to pray for our city, pray for those in authority, city officals, our leaders, and definetly for the Dean family,” says organizer, Bishop D.S McBridge.

The event came 1 day after Michael Dean’s funeral.

The 28-year-old was fatally shot in the head by a Temple Police Officer.

Weeks later, the reason behind his death remains a mystery.

“And the truth today is, we want truth to come out,” says McBride.

Similar gatherings usually take weeks to plan in the city. However, with the need to bring awareness for change, organizers acted quickly.

The event was planned a little over one week.

“We pushed it fast as we could, had to get the stage up and everything. So Everything was experdited overnight,” says Organizer, Pastor Robert Beamon.

People who attended say they want change in the justice system.

Medical examiners ruled Dean’s death a homicide. However, the full report on the investigation has not been released.