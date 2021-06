TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District is making sure area children get the nourishment they need!

All kids ages 18 and under can eat free breakfasts and lunches in the 2021 Summer Feeding Program. No applications are needed.

For program times and locations, you can view the image below.

(Courtesy: Temple ISD)

For more information on the program, you can call 254-215-6524. For daily menus, you can visit www.tisd.org.

Source: Temple Independent School District