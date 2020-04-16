Temple Church Creates Isolation Pods To Help Homeless During COVID-19

TEMPLE, Texas – During these tough times surrounding COVID-19, acts of kindness are emerging throughout Central Texas.

With the help of donations, the Impact Temple Church has built nearly 40 isolation pods for the city’s homeless. This comes as a way to prevent them from contract or spreading the virus.

“I’m grateful that we have a space to offer and fill a gap in the community,” says organizer Doree Collins.

Since the shelter-in-place order prohibits churches from holding service, the county asked if the church could hold some of its less fortunate.

“We have several members who are living on the streets. We have several members who are in those circumstances,” says Pastor Brandon Baker.

As donations (food, medical supplies, and money) began to pour in, construction on the pods started. In less than a week, they were built.

Impact Temple says they are waiting for Bell County to do its final safety inspections before accepting clients.

FOX44 reached out to Bell County for a response, but no one answered the phone.