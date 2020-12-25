Temple church holds outdoor Christmas Eve service

TEMPLE, Texas: The First Lutheran Church in Temple celebrated Christmas Eve in an unorthodox way Thursday night, holding an outdoor service in temperatures that dipped down into the 40’s.

The church hasn’t had a capacity crowd inside their sanctuary since March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Outside, the service looked like a football tailgate, with parishioners bringing their own lawn chairs or sitting in their flatbed trucks. Still others opted to stay warm inside their cars and listen to the sermon as it was broadcast over FM airways.

Instead of candles, glowsticks lit up the night sky as the congregation closed out the service by singing “Silent Night.”

The church also pre-recorded a service that is available online so that elderly people and those at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 could watch.