Temple City Council approves “Community Enhancement Center”

During their Thursday evening meeting, the Temple City Council approved the reallocation of $130,000 toward a Community Enhancement Center in East Temple.

The project is a joint effort between the city and nonprofit organization Citizens for Progress.

The Center will focus on providing financial management and home ownership services to low- and moderate-income residents.

Funding will be allocated through the city’s Community Development Block Grant, which the city receives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

