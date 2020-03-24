Temple City Council cancels May Parks Bond Election

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple City Council has decided to cancel the May 2, 2020 Parks Bond Special Election at their Special Called Meeting on March 24.

Since the date the election was called, the country has experienced an unprecedented health emergency related to COVID-19 – with Texas Governor Greg Abbott declaring a public health disaster and declaring that holding a May election could threaten the ongoing public health crisis.

The Temple City Council chose to follow the governor’s guidance and ensure public health would not be put at risk by holding an election at this time.

The City Council also chose to extend the Mayor’s recent disaster declaration for as long as necessary due to the COVID-19 crisis. The disaster declaration allows the City of Temple to request disaster recovery assistance from the federal government.

For more information on the latest changes to city services and facilities, you can visit www.templetx.gov/coronavirus.

Source: City of Temple