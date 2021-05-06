Temple City Council votes to extend outdoor dining downtown

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple City Council voted unanimously Thursday to extend the city’s pilot program to allow outdoor dining in the downtown area.

The program began last May to help restaurants stay open while COVID numbers raged. It will allow restaurants to keep and extend outdoor dining, and food trucks will be allowed to stay parked in the downtown district.

The proposal did surprise some Temple residents – but not in a bad way.

“I was disappointed to find out nobody had done this yet,” Temple resident Alan Lytle said.

Residents were, however, slightly concerned with the kind of attention it could bring from local law enforcement with more people out in the open.

“My only concern, being paranoid and watching TV, is that it will increase our walking traffic for our police officers when we do this,” Lytle said.

City leaders say the foot traffic might bring more good than harm to the downtown district.

“It sounds like a fantastic idea. I really hope it does take off, and I hope this time we promote it more,” Lytle said. “I think this is a fantastic idea, and it’s really going to help downtown grow like it needs to.”

The City Council will meet next on May 20.