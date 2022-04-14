TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department has evacuated City Hall Municipal Building due to a reported bomb threat.

At around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to 2 N Main Street. All City employees and City Hall guests were safely evacuated. Temple PD has set up a perimeter, and is currently investigating.

An evacuation notification was sent to individuals in the area, and officers notified surrounding businesses. As of around 3:48 p.m. Thursday, the evacuation was lifted.

No injuries have been reported. City Hall will remain closed the rest of the day, and will reopen to the public this Monday.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.