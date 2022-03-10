TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: Temple’s City Hall Municipal Building reopened to City staff on Thursday morning.

After completing a facility evaluation, Temple Fire and Rescue determined it was safe for staff to return.

Below is the original text from this story:

Temple’s City Hall Municipal Building has closed due to fumes from construction work associated with a first-floor remodel project.

After an evaluation, the Temple Fire Department advised City staff to evacuate the building. Fire Department staff are currently working to clear the fumes. City leadership will determine when staff can return, in accordance with the Fire Department’s recommendation. Evacuated City staff will continue to work remotely until the building reopens, and operations will continue as normal.

The City Hall Municipal Building has been closed to walk-in traffic since May 2021 due to the remodel project.

Source: City of Temple