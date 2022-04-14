TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has determined that the City Hall Municipal Building and the surrounding area is safe, and gave the all clear around 3:50 p.m.

At around 1:50 p.m., officers received a call in which an anonymous individual made a bomb threat.

Upon completing the initial investigation, officers confirmed there was no bomb in 2 N. Main St., the City Hall Municipal Building, or the Human Resources Office.

One K-9 from the Killeen Police Department and one K-9 from the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were utilized during the investigation.

Protocol in this investigation included: building evacuation, an evacuation notification for individuals in the area, notifying of businesses in the area, and a perimeter around the area set up by officers.

A notification was also sent once the City Hall Municipal Building and Human Resources office were determined to be safe.

There are no suspects at this time and this case is still under investigation.

Temple PD warns that making a false bomb threat could be considered a terrorist threat, which is a third degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Source: Temple Police Department