Temple city manager issues statement regarding response to weather crisis

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple City Manager Brynn Myers is addressing the current weather crisis, as well as the city’s response.

Myers released the following statement Tuesday night:

“The City of Temple, along with much of the state of Texas, is experiencing a never before-seen weather event that has brought uncertainty and danger. However, along

with that it has brought the need for our community to band together to support and care

for one another selflessly. I’ve seen many examples of this over the past several days

and I am thankful to live in a caring and supportive community.

“I know many residents, including my own family, have been without power for an

extended period of time. We also know that some of our roads are impassable, stores

and businesses are low or out of needed supplies, and that some residents have

experienced frozen pipes that have led to not having water. While the weather and the

electrical grid are beyond our control, I assure you that your City staff are doing

everything we can to ensure the safety, health and well-being of our residents.

“We’ve worked hard all day to help coordinate emergency shelters in our city and make

sure they are supplied with food, cots, blankets, and transportation. We have set up a

24-hour hotline to support our citizens. Our emergency responders are all working hard

to take care of our citizens.

“Below you’ll find some additional information to help navigate this time.

Power Outages

“The regional electric grid is operating under power emergency conditions and electric

utilities statewide — including Temple’s power delivery provider, Oncor — have been

directed to initiate temporary, controlled service interruptions. Beginning Monday, Oncor

began temporarily interrupting service to different parts of its territory. There are also

numerous outages across the area due to the snow and ice. Oncor was able to rotate

some outages overnight, but poor grid conditions have continued to prevent them from

rotating, or rolling, the entirety of these outages, leading to extended periods without

power for many of their customers. Oncor is unable to predict when grid conditions will

stabilize and urges all customers to be prepared for extended outages to continue.

“Please do not call 9-1-1 to report electricity outages. If you are experiencing an

outage, please click here to see Oncor’s outage map and report outages or call 888-

313-4747.

Frozen pipes

“Please do not call 9-1-1 to report water outages/broken pipes. We are seeing

reports of homes without water from across the City. There is no issue with our public

water system. It is due to frozen pipes in individual homes and it will be necessary to

wait it out to let them thaw. Everyone, please take a few moments to check all faucets in

your home. Make sure you let them drip continuously – especially if you are currently

without power and unable to heat your home. This will help prevent your pipes from

bursting. Please click here for more information.

Road safety

“Our Public Works crews, along with TxDOT began to treat roads and bridges, ahead of

this event as often as possible. However, city equipment failures have left us with

limited resources to treat widespread areas in the city. In addition, TxDOT crews are

working with a partial fleet and therefore are focusing primarily on priority areas,

including I-35, Loop 363 and U.S. Hwy 190. There is still a thick layer of snow and ice

on our roadways and some are closed. Please avoid travel if possible, and exercise

caution while driving. Please watch for Temple Police updates on Twitter and

visit drivetexas.org to monitor changing road conditions across the State and region.

Warming shelters/Call Center

“The City of Temple has established a call center for information and assistance during

this weather event.

“Residents can call 254.298.5550. Call takers will provide updated information on

warming shelter availability. Transportation assistance will also be provided for those

with certain medical conditions that are unable to drive to warming shelters.

“The following facilities are available as warming shelters:

• St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1018 S 7th St. (Pets are accepted, must be secured

in a kennel or on leash.)

• St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Dr.

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. – Opens at 2 p.m. (Pets are

accepted, must be secured in a kennel or on leash.)

• Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G

• First United Methodist Church, 102 N. 2nd St. – opens at 5:30 p.m.

“Bring extra clothing, food and water, bedding and medication. Pets will only be accepted

at noted facilities. Shelter space is limited and should be used by those with immediate

need.

Ongoing Safety

“Again, we encourage our residents to help each other during this extreme situation and

stay as safe as possible. We are working closely with local, county and state resources

to address these issues and allocate resources quickly and efficiently.

For additional updates, visit templetx.gov/weather.”

Source: City of Temple