Temple City Secretary and permitting offices being moved

The Temple city secretary’s office and the permitting office will be moving to a temporary location while remodeling is being done in the Temple City Hall.

Beginning May 10, these offices will move across the street from city hall to 1 South Main Street for approximately six months.

The renovations at City Hall will provide for an enhanced customer experience for citizens needing assistance with birth certificates, death certificates, licenses, permits and other planning services.

The renovations will also provide a better workspace for the City Secretary’s Office and Planning & Development Department.

The first floor of City Hall also sustained some damage to the cooling system as a result of this year’s winter storm, which will be repaired during this time.

The city secretary office may be reached online here

Requests for permits may be submitted online here