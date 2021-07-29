Temple Civic Theatre celebrating history with unveiling of State Historical marker

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Civic Theatre will celebrate its history with the unveiling of its State Historical marker on Friday.

The theatre will welcome Mayor Tim Davis and other guests to the upcoming Dedication Ceremony. Founding members and current Board members will present a short ceremony remembering those who created the Temple Civic Theatre and those responsible for receiving the historical marker. A small reception will be held at 6:30 p.m., with the ceremony taking place shortly afterwards.

Following the unveiling, the theatre will present the world premiere performance of The Other Side of Nothing. This romantic comedy was written by Board President Dr. Gary Gosney and the late Marjie Rynearson – a founding member of Temple Civic Theatre.

The cast includes:

Ashlee Boyd – Rachael; Chris Wohleb – Martin; Brian Joyce – Rex; Dan Becker – Norman; Jeffrey Ellis – George; Dashon King – Buck; Marshann Hayes – Lucy; Margo Bierwirth Wyatt – Casey

Michael J. Fox directs the cast in this premiere production.

Performances will be held July 30th & 31st at 7:30 p.m. and July 31st & August 1st at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students.

The Other Side of Nothing contains subject matter which may not be suitable for all audiences. Parental discretion is advised.

For more information, you can contact the theatre at 254-778-4751 or tct@templecivictheatre.com.

Source: Temple Civic Theatre