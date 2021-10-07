Temple College officer on golf cart struck by fleeing driver, man arrested on multiple charges

A 21-year-old Belton man whose car struck a Temple College police officer while he was in a patrol golf cart has been arrested and remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday on multiple felony charges.

Dwight William Whitely was arrested Wednesday afternoon in an incident that began with a firearm complaint.

Around noon Wednesday, Temple police were sent to the 2300 block of South 1st Street where a victim reported that the driver of a tan colored Chevy Suburban had pointed a handgun at him in traffic.

Officers began a search of the area and found a vehicle matching the description in the back of the parking lot of the University Courtyard Apartments.

As officer approached the vehicle, the driver sped off.

While trying to get away from the pursuing officers, the driver struck the police patrol golf cart driven by the Temple College officer.

Officers made a stop of the vehicle and took Whiteley into custody.

He remained in the Bell County Jail on two third-degree felony charges Thursday.

The Temple College officer was not seriously injured.