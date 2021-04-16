Temple College prepares for early bond voting

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple College is preparing for their first bond election in ten years, and Early Voting starts this Monday April, 19th.

The Bond Election was called for $124.9 million to prepare students for 21st century careers. Temple College President Dr. Christina Ponce shares why passing this bond is so important.

“We need these facilities to train students. To give them the technology and resources they need to help prepare them for career of the future,” Ponce said.

This would allow the college to construct new campus facilities and expand the Health Sciences Center.

“We ventured into facilities’ Master Plan about a year and a half ago, and it allowed us to do an evaluation on all our facilities,” Ponce said.

The proposed projects are an expansion to the Health Sciences Center to help address the shortage of Health care workers – as well as expanding the Visual Arts Center, Campus Services Center and a Temple College main building.

“We are adding new technical programs. And so, we want to be able to have the space to be able to deliver those programs for the future,” Ponce said.

Political Action Committee President Thomas Baird is backing up the bond with his “Vote Yes for Temple College” PAC.

“This bond, what it does, is gonna give those 21st century jobs,” Baird said. “It’s going to make a difference and give opportunities to people that our community has never, ever, had before!”

Temple College serves more than 5,000 students each year, including many who graduated from local high schools.

If this bond is approved, the new facilities could be completed by 2025 – when the college celebrates its 100th anniversary.

“We’ve had almost no opposition,” Baird said. “We have had very strong community support and people are rallying, with yard signs, they want to post things on Facebook, they want to do whatever they can to help get this bond election passed, because they realize this is the future of our community.”

Early voting will take place at Temple City Hall, located at 2 N. Main Street, and Temple College’s One College Centre, located at 2600 S. 1st Street, from April 19 – 27.

For more information on times and locations for Early Voting and Election Day, you can visit this link.