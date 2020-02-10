Temple couple accused of assaulting grandmother

A Temple couple is being charged with injury to an elderly person, serious bodily injury after the man’s grandmother was assaulted in an incident that occurred back in January.

Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said a report came in to the police department lobby about 5:15 p.m. January 8.

The officer taking the report was advised that a 67-year-old woman as assaulted by her grandson and his wife.

Police were told that an argument had broken out before the female suspect was said to have closed a door on the victim’s hand and that her grandson had punched her.

After police completed their investigation warrants were obtained for the arrest of 25-year-old Anthony Finger and his wife, 22-year-old Katelyn Clinard-Finger.

They were arrested in the 4500 block of South General Bruce Drive and booked into the Bell County Jail where they remained over the weekend with their bond set at $100,000 each.