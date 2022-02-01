TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: On Thursday, February 3, the COVID-19 testing site in Temple will be closed due to unsafe driving conditions.

The site is expected to reopen this Friday, February 4, at 10:00 a.m.

This comes after DOCS Health started providing PCR COVID-19 tests at the testing site on Tuesday. Registration is available online at docshealthtesting.com, and through text message (text keyword DOCSTX to 41411).

Rapid tests and vaccines are longer be available at the site.

For more information, visit staysafetemple.com or contact Emergency Management Specialist Jennifer Henager at jhenager@templetx.gov or 254-654-4648.

For more information on the Temple COVID-19 testing site, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue